CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.14% of AutoZone worth $61,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,026,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in AutoZone by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,475,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 271,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,073.00.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,955.47 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,367.96 and a 52-week high of $2,267.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,010.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1,955.55.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

