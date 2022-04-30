CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,027,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 85,699 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $94,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after buying an additional 1,165,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,790,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,939,000 after buying an additional 282,147 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,450,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,824,000 after purchasing an additional 238,579 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 183,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 80,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 283,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MMP. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Shares of MMP opened at $48.45 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.93 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

