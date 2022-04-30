CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $159.69 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 103.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,834,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 934,143 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $159,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,161,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698,604 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,012 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.79.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.34 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.96.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

