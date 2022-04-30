CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $51.45 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 243,255 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $51,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,499,000 after buying an additional 2,178,268 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,952,000 after purchasing an additional 610,141 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,965 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,254,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,354,000 after purchasing an additional 557,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,573,000 after purchasing an additional 225,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $68.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.20. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

