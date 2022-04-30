CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $77.59 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,042 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $77,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 72.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 53,315 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $2,290,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 24.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 30.0% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $80.59 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $141.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.93 and a 200-day moving average of $96.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

