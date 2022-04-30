CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 876 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $121,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,537,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $397.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $400.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.07.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

