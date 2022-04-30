CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.17% of Hubbell worth $19,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,118,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,787,000 after buying an additional 152,363 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 720,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,257,000 after purchasing an additional 89,434 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 614,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1,077.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,868,000 after purchasing an additional 541,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Hubbell stock opened at $195.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.76 and a 52 week high of $212.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Hubbell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.