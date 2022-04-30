CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $12,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 13,630 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 758,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,173,000 after buying an additional 353,670 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.61. 4,372,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,109,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

