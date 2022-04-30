CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,196 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $15,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,233 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 57,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 814,466 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,763,000 after acquiring an additional 84,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.92.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,791,996.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JAZZ opened at $160.22 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.18.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

