CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 36,194 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,698,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 36,194 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Williams Companies worth $70,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $34.29 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.10%.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

