Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMPR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
CMPR stock opened at $50.51 on Thursday. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $122.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.49.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,891,000 after buying an additional 69,366 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,091,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,763,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 759,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,974,000 after buying an additional 234,931 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 1,019.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 430,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,860,000 after purchasing an additional 392,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.
About Cimpress (Get Rating)
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.
