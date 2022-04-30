Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMPR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Cimpress alerts:

CMPR stock opened at $50.51 on Thursday. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $122.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.92). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,891,000 after buying an additional 69,366 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,091,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,763,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 759,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,974,000 after buying an additional 234,931 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 1,019.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 430,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,860,000 after purchasing an additional 392,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress (Get Rating)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.