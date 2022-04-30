Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.92 EPS

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 2.67%.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.51. 179,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,370. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $49.08 and a 1 year high of $122.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average of $71.49.

CMPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 635.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 26,312 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

