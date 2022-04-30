Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.92 EPS

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 2.67%.
Shares of NASDAQ CMPR traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.51. 179,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,370. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $49.08 and a 1 year high of $122.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average of $71.49.
CMPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Cimpress (Get Rating)
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.
