Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CINF traded down $13.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.66. 2,465,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,558. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.09. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $143.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,677,000 after purchasing an additional 33,880 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 374,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,625,000 after purchasing an additional 29,803 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,017,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 575.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 415.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

