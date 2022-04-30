Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,280,000 after buying an additional 57,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,509,000 after buying an additional 26,737 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,587,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cintas by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,218,000 after buying an additional 63,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cintas by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,776,000 after buying an additional 130,388 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $397.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.07. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

