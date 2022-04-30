Citigroup Boosts Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $68.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.29.

NYSE:KO opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.43. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $280.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,619 shares of company stock worth $34,831,706 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

