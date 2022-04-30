Citigroup Cuts Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $45.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OZK. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.38.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 47.54% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 28.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

