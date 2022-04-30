Citigroup Raises Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $64.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $46.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Ovintiv from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.75.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.41. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 3.36. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.24%.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 9,931.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,089 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 436.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,198 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $73,897,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $110,474,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,165 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

