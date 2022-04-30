Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

Citizens Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.8% per year over the last three years. Citizens Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $5.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.82.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,515,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,120,000 after buying an additional 107,207 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,764,000 after buying an additional 80,023 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 24,719 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 772,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

