City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of City Developments stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. City Developments has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

City Developments Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

