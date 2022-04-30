City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.50

Shares of City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 22041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd.

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

