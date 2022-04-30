ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock traded down $2.26 on Friday, hitting $46.66. 14,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,327. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.84. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $63.37.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.