Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearfield had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

CLFD stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.23. 315,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,993. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.36 million, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.15. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $86.71.

Get Clearfield alerts:

CLFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Clearfield from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearfield currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $123,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,830,000 after buying an additional 55,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after buying an additional 16,730 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after buying an additional 51,071 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 20,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 865.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 39,415 shares in the last quarter. 51.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearfield (Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.