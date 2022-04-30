Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CLW traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.11. 450,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $556.58 million, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.24. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $44.73.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 2,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $63,387.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael John Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $28,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,473 shares of company stock valued at $320,005. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 858.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 124,841 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 966.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 87,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,710,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,387,000 after acquiring an additional 63,073 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,214,000 after acquiring an additional 21,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

CLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.