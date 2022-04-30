CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CME traded down $6.38 on Friday, hitting $219.34. 1,294,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,553. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.66 and a 200-day moving average of $229.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

In other CME Group news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,212,000 after buying an additional 164,311 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,100,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,418,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.75.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

