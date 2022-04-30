CO2 Solutions (CVE:CST) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

CO2 Solutions Inc (CVE:CST – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. CO2 Solutions shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 37,000 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$6.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85.

About CO2 Solutions (CVE:CST)

CO2 Solutions Inc develops proprietary technologies for the capture and production of carbon dioxide (CO2) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It focuses on commercializing an enzyme-based technology for efficient CO2 capture from various industrial flue gasses for reuse or sequestration. The company's technology has various industrial applications, such as enhanced oil recovery, oil and gas, pulp and paper, water treatment, cement, beverage carbonation, greenhouses, and other uses.

