CO2 Solutions (CVE:CST) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

CO2 Solutions Inc (CVE:CST – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. CO2 Solutions shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 37,000 shares.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$6.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85.
About CO2 Solutions (CVE:CST)
See Also
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for CO2 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CO2 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.