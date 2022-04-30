Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2022

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KO. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.29.

KO opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $280.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,831,706. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.