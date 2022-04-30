Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KO. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.29.

KO opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $280.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,831,706. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

