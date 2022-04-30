Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Raised to $75.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KO has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $280.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.43. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,831,706. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,005 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

