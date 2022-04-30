Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COHU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Cohu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.86.

COHU opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. Cohu has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.71.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $197.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Cohu’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 500.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 430.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the third quarter worth $82,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

