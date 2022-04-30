Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 140,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIGI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $110.25 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.98 and a 1 year high of $158.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Profile (Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.