Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Shares Down 5.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.9% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $19.57 and last traded at $19.66. Approximately 10,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 102,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 29.63%.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Compass Point downgraded Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Columbia Financial news, EVP Allyson Katz Schlesinger acquired 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,067.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van bought 2,350 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLBK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 178.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 90,255 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 39.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $422,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 12.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 70.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.35.

Columbia Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.