Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COLM. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. CL King raised shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.57.

COLM traded down $6.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.16. 1,193,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,970. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $80.02 and a 12-month high of $110.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.84. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 102.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $195,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $972,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 22.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

