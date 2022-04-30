Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Columbia Sportswear updated its FY22 guidance to $5.70-6.00 EPS.

COLM traded down $6.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.16. 1,193,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.84. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $80.02 and a 12-month high of $110.44.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.57.

About Columbia Sportswear (Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.