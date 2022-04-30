Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Columbia Sportswear updated its FY22 guidance to $5.70-6.00 EPS.
COLM traded down $6.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.16. 1,193,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.84. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $80.02 and a 12-month high of $110.44.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.
COLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.57.
About Columbia Sportswear (Get Rating)
Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.
