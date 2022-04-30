Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COLM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CL King raised shares of Columbia Sportswear to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.57.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $82.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.84. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $80.02 and a 12 month high of $110.44.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.88 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth about $195,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

