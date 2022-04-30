Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,561,074 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,037,341 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Comcast worth $128,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

