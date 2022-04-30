Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock, down from their prior price target of $67.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Comcast from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% in the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 100,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 630,612 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 98,332 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 27.6% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 16,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 10.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 173,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Comcast by 30.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 290,700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after buying an additional 68,001 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

