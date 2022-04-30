Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CMWAY traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.36. 21,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,811. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.94 and its 200 day moving average is $73.91. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52 week low of $64.38 and a 52 week high of $82.19.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.237 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.