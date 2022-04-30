Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on May 27th

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Community Healthcare Trust has a payout ratio of 141.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.9%.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $923.08 million, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.86. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,374,000 after purchasing an additional 306,364 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

CHCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

About Community Healthcare Trust (Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.