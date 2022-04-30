Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Buy

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($83.87) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($83.87) to €76.00 ($81.72) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €60.00 ($64.52) to €62.00 ($66.67) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($75.27) to €73.00 ($78.49) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €67.00 ($72.04) to €68.00 ($73.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.63.

Shares of CODYY opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

