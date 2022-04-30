Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €151.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($162.37) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ML. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($187.10) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €161.56 ($173.72).

Shares of ML opened at €119.05 ($128.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €119.78 and a 200-day moving average price of €133.86. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of €106.95 ($115.00) and a 12-month high of €130.85 ($140.70).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

