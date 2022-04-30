Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.33.

NYSE:CCU opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is an increase from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is 89.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 333.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 149,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 115,024 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

