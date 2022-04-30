Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Trading 1.1% Higher

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. 43,817 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7,119% from the average session volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85.

Get Concierge Technologies alerts:

Concierge Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNCG)

Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concierge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concierge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.