Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Trading 1.1% Higher

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. 43,817 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7,119% from the average session volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85.
Concierge Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNCG)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concierge Technologies (CNCG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Concierge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concierge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.