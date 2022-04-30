Concord Acquisition (NYSE:CND) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. 115,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 643,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CND. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,224,000. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Concord Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Concord Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,091,000. Coltrane Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Concord Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Concord Acquisition by 369.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 95,067 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

