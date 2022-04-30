ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

ConnectOne Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ConnectOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.25. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Thompson sold 2,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $91,667.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,951,000 after purchasing an additional 56,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,556,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,913,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 737.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 254,511 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNOB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.