Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $5.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Consensus Cloud Solutions.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 1.30 by 0.16. The company had revenue of 89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 88.20 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ CCSI traded down 3.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 52.72. 61,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,578. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52 week low of 34.81 and a 52 week high of 69.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 58.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $217,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $477,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $23,980,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax and MetroFax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, a block-chain backed secure digital signature product; Consensus Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; and Consensus Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send ADT notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology.

