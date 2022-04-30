Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Declares $0.17 Dividend

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1702 per share on Wednesday, May 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of CTTAY stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($91.40) to €65.00 ($69.89) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €136.00 ($146.24) to €110.00 ($118.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

