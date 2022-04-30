Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $181,386,000. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its position in Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,660,000 after purchasing an additional 935,916 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Copart by 1,364.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,277,000 after purchasing an additional 834,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Copart by 47.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,759,000 after purchasing an additional 699,993 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Copart by 7.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,529,000 after purchasing an additional 478,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.33.

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $3.08 on Friday, reaching $113.65. 1,224,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.21. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.37 and a 1 year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

