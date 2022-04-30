Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Cut to C$4.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.75 to C$5.80 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $486.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.21.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $108.49 million during the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

