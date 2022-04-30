Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Given New GBX 26 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 26 ($0.33) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON CNS opened at GBX 14 ($0.18) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.21. Corero Network Security has a 12-month low of GBX 8.75 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 14.96 ($0.19). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. The firm has a market cap of £69.28 million and a P/E ratio of -35.00.

Get Corero Network Security alerts:

About Corero Network Security (Get Rating)

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall family of products to remove DDoS attack traffic. The company also provides SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director (TDD); SmartWall Central Management Server that offers various options for managing, configuring, and monitoring TDD detection appliances; SmartWall Service Portal that enables real-time DDoS mitigation to be delivered as-a-service; and SecureWatch Analytics, a web-based security analytics portal that delivers security dashboards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corero Network Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corero Network Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.