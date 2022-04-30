Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Given New GBX 26 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 26 ($0.33) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
LON CNS opened at GBX 14 ($0.18) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.21. Corero Network Security has a 12-month low of GBX 8.75 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 14.96 ($0.19). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. The firm has a market cap of £69.28 million and a P/E ratio of -35.00.
About Corero Network Security (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Corero Network Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corero Network Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.