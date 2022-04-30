Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, an increase of 115.2% from the March 31st total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,908,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:CLM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,392. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $14.75.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.92%.
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (Get Rating)
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
