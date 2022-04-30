Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, an increase of 115.2% from the March 31st total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,908,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:CLM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,392. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLM. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,579,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,576,000 after acquiring an additional 198,474 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 82,423 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 92,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 68,757 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 60,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

