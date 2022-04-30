Corning (NYSE:GLW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

GLW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,019,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,690. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average is $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,340 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Corning by 12.5% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 38,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Corning by 88.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 197,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 92,763 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 50,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

